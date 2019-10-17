Secretary Special Education Punjab directs departments to speed up anti dengue efforts in district Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Secretary Punjab Special education , Dr Rashid Mansoor here Thursday said all stake holders should join hands to eliminate dengue virus and to secure upcoming generations.

The dengue threat can overcome with awareness among masses and due efforts of the concerned departments while there was dire need of implementation on government Standard of Procedures (SOPs) in this regard.

He said this while chairing a meeting at Deputy Commissioner Office to review the anti dengue efforts and performance of the departments' concerned.

All concerned officials were present in the meeting.

He directed officials to speed up surveillance of all areas and ensure monitoring of hot spots including graveyards, tire shops, scrap markets, service stations and other places to detect dengue larva while upload their daily efforts.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Sohail Asghar Qazi told meeting that 300 cases have been reported during last one week and out of total 29 cases were confirmed with dengue symptoms.

A total 123 dengue patients have been diagnosed from January to till date and only one case was belonging to city while 61 cases were transferred from Islamabad, 43 from Rawalpindi and other cities, he said.

He added that 99 percent patients have been recovered now after treatment and only four cases were under treatment in the District Headquarter Hospital Sargodha and one case in the Tehsil Hospital Sahiwal.

A total 501 surveillance teams including 334 indoor and 167 outdoor teams were working in the district which also checked 54861 homes and 16501 places.

Total three FIRs have been registered against people ignoring dengue instructions while active larva was detected from 143 different places including 111 outdoor and 32 indoor places.

Different public sector departments have organized 565 awareness seminars and 303 walks while 21,000 pamphlets were also distributed among residents.

The dengue wards have also been established in all private and public sector hospitals where all medicines were available, he added.