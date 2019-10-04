UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Stresses Measures For Dengue Elimination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 05:41 PM

Secretary stresses measures for dengue elimination

Provincial Secretary for Literacy Arif Anwar Baloch has directed the local authorities to monitor and report dengue elimination measures on daily basis

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) : Provincial Secretary for Literacy Arif Anwar Baloch has directed the local authorities to monitor and report dengue elimination measures on daily basis.

Addressing a meeting here on Friday, he hailed the local authorities for making the district dengue-free.

However, he asked the health and other departments to remain alert for curbing dengue larvae breeding and adopting precautionary measures to avoid its spread.

Earlier, he checked a dengue surveillance team working at Qasim Walla.

He also inquired after the patients being treated at the isolation ward of DHQ hospital. He ordered the hospital MS to provide every facility to the patients.

Related Topics

Dengue Alert

Recent Stories

World rabies day observed at PMAS-AAUR

42 seconds ago

Johnson to Ask EU to Delay Brexit If No Withdrawal ..

43 seconds ago

Lukashenko Says Belarus Ready to Discuss Increasin ..

45 seconds ago

KP govt extends contract employment of Munawar Sha ..

6 minutes ago

Gold price gains Rs 350, traded at Rs 87, 750 per ..

6 minutes ago

Court seeks Adiala Jail's reply on Asifa's plea

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.