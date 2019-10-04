Secretary stresses measures for dengue elimination

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Secretary for Literacy Arif Anwar Baloch has directed the local authorities to monitor and report dengue elimination measures on daily basis

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) : Provincial Secretary for Literacy Arif Anwar Baloch has directed the local authorities to monitor and report dengue elimination measures on daily basis.

Addressing a meeting here on Friday, he hailed the local authorities for making the district dengue-free.

However, he asked the health and other departments to remain alert for curbing dengue larvae breeding and adopting precautionary measures to avoid its spread.

Earlier, he checked a dengue surveillance team working at Qasim Walla.

He also inquired after the patients being treated at the isolation ward of DHQ hospital. He ordered the hospital MS to provide every facility to the patients.