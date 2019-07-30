UrduPoint.com
Secretary Visits Health Initiative Management Company

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 06:58 PM

Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Secretary Momin Agha, along with other senior officials, visited Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC), here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Specialised Healthcare and Medical education Department Secretary Momin Agha, along with other senior officials, visited Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC), here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, the company officials told the secretary that the cash-less scheme was fully funded by the provincial government in collaboration with the State Life Insurance Corporation.

They said that Sehat Card would be provided to 6.8 million families and 3.9 million individuals in all 36 districts of the province. The programme had been initiated with verification by NADRA in 21 districts so far.

The officials submitted that the programme was providing full financial support for treatment of all major diseases including cardiovascular, diabetes mellitus, burns, chronic diseases, organ failure and others.

Even the program was paying burial support of Rs 10,000, and transport stipend of Rs 1000 up to three times, they said, adding that 104 private, four government hospitals had been enrolled and 349,587 patients visited, out of which 91,090 were admitted/treated.

The secretary urged immediate appointment posting of CEO of the company. He also added the best hospitals in private sector as well as public sector must be engaged.

Shakeel Ahmad, Special Secretary Admin, Dr Asif, Addl Secretary Development of the department were also present on the occasion.

Your Thoughts and Comments

