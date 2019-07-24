Secretary Visits Medical Center In Township
Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:41 PM
Provincial Secretary Labour & Human Resource Sara Aslam on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Social Security Medical Center Township and inquired from the patients about the treatment facilities being provided to the patients and attitude of the doctors
Medical Director Punjab Employees Social Security Institution and duty medical officer informed Sara Aslam about the medical facilities being provided to the patients in the medical center.
The secretary appreciated the working of Social Security Medical Center Township.