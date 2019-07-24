UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Visits Medical Center In Township

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:41 PM

Secretary visits medical center in Township

Provincial Secretary Labour & Human Resource Sara Aslam on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Social Security Medical Center Township and inquired from the patients about the treatment facilities being provided to the patients and attitude of the doctors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Secretary Labour & Human Resource Sara Aslam on Wednesday paid a surprise visit to Social Security Medical Center Township and inquired from the patients about the treatment facilities being provided to the patients and attitude of the doctors.

Medical Director Punjab Employees Social Security Institution and duty medical officer informed Sara Aslam about the medical facilities being provided to the patients in the medical center.

The secretary appreciated the working of Social Security Medical Center Township.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit From Labour

Recent Stories

Kyrgyzstan Needs Political Stability, People Shoul ..

32 seconds ago

Russian Lawmaker Expects US to Not Follow Moscow's ..

35 seconds ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank&#039;s net profit rises to AE ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan, US make fresh start in ties as President ..

37 seconds ago

Lawyer for Ukrainian Sailors Detained by Russia Sa ..

40 seconds ago

Doping Samples of Russian Athletes From 2014 Destr ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.