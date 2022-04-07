All such empanelled hospitals, providing treatment facilities on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card, will be delisted if they fail to implement the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC), and getting its licence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :All such empanelled hospitals, providing treatment facilities on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card, will be delisted if they fail to implement the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC), and getting its licence.

This was decided in a meeting held here on Thursday with PHC Chief Executive Officer Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz in the chair.

It was decided the delisted hospitals will be replaced by other PHC-licensed hospitals so that people can get the best treatment facilities. To implement MSDS in the empanelled hospitals, the PHC will be carrying out its routine and special inspections.

Dr Saqib, in the meeting, said that the healthcare establishments (HCEs) must completely implement MSDS to get the licences, and getting registration only did not imply that the HCE would automatically get the licence. "Teams of the Commission continually carry out inspections of the HCEs to ensure continuous implementation of the MSDS," he said, adding that the PHC had developed more standards, directly affecting the treatment and safety of patients in the empanelled hospitals, which were being implemented in these HCEs.

On this occasion, directions were given to owners and managers of the HCEs to submit all requisite documents in the PHC offices so that the process for issuing licences could be completed at the earliest. The meeting also discussed training and capacity-building of the health professionals, and registration and licensing of the HCEs.

CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC) Dr Ali Razaque, directors PHC Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Salariya and Dr Muhammad Anwar Janjua, Additional Director Dr Farooq Ahmed Adeel, and Regional Chief State Life Insurance Company Dr Noor-ul-Haq were also present.