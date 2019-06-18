UrduPoint.com
Sehat Insaaf Card Will Be Provide Each Family By End Of 2019: Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 09:38 PM

Sehat Insaaf Card will be provide each family by end of 2019: Health Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Hashaam Inamullah Tuesday said that Sehat Insaaf Card would be provided to each family by the end of 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Hashaam Inamullah Tuesday said that Sehat Insaaf Card would be provided to each family by the end of 2019.

Provincial government has included expansion of infrastructure for providing health facilities to people and new health policy in annual budget 2019-20, he maintained.

In a statement issued here, he said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be made first province providing Universal Health Coverage through distribution of Insaaf Card. He said that government employees would also be included in the program.

He said that Rs7billion has been allocated in annual budget for FY 2019-20 for Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, Lady Reading Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital, Hayatabad Medical Hospital, Institute of Kidney Diseases, Peshawar House Foundation and development of basic health facilities.

The provincial minister said that medicine budget has been increase from Rs50 million to Rs1billion, Rs82 million allocated for treatment of cancer patients and Rs4.4 billion allocated for different healthcare programs in budget 2019-20.

He said that package of providing health facilities would be spread up to Basic Health Units (BHUs), Rural Health Centers (RHCs) and secondary level hospitals of the province.

