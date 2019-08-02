'Sehat Insaf Card', historic step of govt: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Friday said that provision of 'Sehat Insaf Card' to deserving people was a historic step of the provincial government

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Friday said that provision of 'Sehat Insaf Card' to deserving people was a historic step of the provincial government

She was addressing the Sehat Insaf Card distribution ceremony at the Punjab Medical University here on Friday.

The minister said that past governments used funds on roads, bridges and buildings instead of humanity.

She said that a list of panel hospitals was being provided to card holders for their facility, adding that limit of card amount could be increased in case of need.

The minister said soon the country would be transformed into a welfare state.

She said that Sehat Insaf Cards were being distributed among 7 million families and total 30.5 million people would benefit from the cards.