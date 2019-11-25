UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 08:46 PM

Sehat Insaf cards given to 4 mln families in Punjab: Minister

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday presided over a meeting at Punjab Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday presided over a meeting at Punjab Specialized Healthcare & Medical education.

Special Secretary Development Nadir Chattha, Special Secretary Salwat Saeed, Special Secretary Khalid Nazir Wattoo, Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail, Legal Advisor Mian Zahid Rehman, Additional Secretary Dr Salman Shahid, VC FJMU Prof Dr Aamir Zaman Khan, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Prof Dr Tajamal and other officers participated.

Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed in detail induction process of doctors in the department, administrative affairs of Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute, referral clinics and distribution of Sehat Insaf Cards.

On this occasion, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that Sehat Insaf Cards had been distributed in more than 40 lac families across Punjab. She said that provision of best medical facilities would be ensured for patients coming from referral clinics, she added.

Gynaecologists, eye specialists, physicians and other specialists will perform their duties in referral clinics whereas data of all patients will be compiled in referral clinics, she added.

She said that people of Punjab would be provided best treatment facilities at their doorsteps, adding that PTI government was endeavouring to make PKLI beneficial for common man.

"Hundred percent merit should be ensured during induction process of doctors," she concluded.

