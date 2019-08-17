"Sehat Sahulat Progaramme To Disabled" A Gift From Govt To Special Persons: Dr Zafar Mirza

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr Zafar Mirza Saturday said the PTI government had given a gift to special persons of the country by launching "Sehat Sahulat Programme for Disabled" on its completion of one year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr Zafar Mirza Saturday said the PTI government had given a gift to special persons of the country by launching "Sehat Sahulat Programme for Disabled" on its completion of one year.

Talking to a tv channel, he said it was part of a larger framework in which all basic facilities would be provided to downtrodden segment of the society.

He said "Sehat Insaf Cards" had been distributed in 48 districts of the country, adding "Sahat Sahullat programme" would be implemented in coordination with the provinces.

Dr Zafar Mirza said serving the vulnerable and poor class of the country was the priority of PTI-led government.

He said the government had focused to change health system and making it easy for the common man.

The special assistant said the government's mission was provision of universal health coverage and it was that vision which gave the idea of launching Sehat Sahulat Programme for the Disabled.

Despite all financial constraints, the government had allocated Rs 200 billion in the budget for social safety and poverty alleviation programme.

Dr Zafar Mirza said the Sehat Insaf Sahulat Card would be available for all the disabled persons.