UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"Sehat Sahulat Progaramme To Disabled" A Gift From Govt To Special Persons: Dr Zafar Mirza

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 11:07 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr Zafar Mirza Saturday said the PTI government had given a gift to special persons of the country by launching "Sehat Sahulat Programme for Disabled" on its completion of one year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr Zafar Mirza Saturday said the PTI government had given a gift to special persons of the country by launching "Sehat Sahulat Programme for Disabled" on its completion of one year.

Talking to a tv channel, he said it was part of a larger framework in which all basic facilities would be provided to downtrodden segment of the society.

He said "Sehat Insaf Cards" had been distributed in 48 districts of the country, adding "Sahat Sahullat programme" would be implemented in coordination with the provinces.

Dr Zafar Mirza said serving the vulnerable and poor class of the country was the priority of PTI-led government.

He said the government had focused to change health system and making it easy for the common man.

The special assistant said the government's mission was provision of universal health coverage and it was that vision which gave the idea of launching Sehat Sahulat Programme for the Disabled.

Despite all financial constraints, the government had allocated Rs 200 billion in the budget for social safety and poverty alleviation programme.

Dr Zafar Mirza said the Sehat Insaf Sahulat Card would be available for all the disabled persons.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Budget Man TV All Government Billion

Recent Stories

UN Ready to Facilitate Transition Process in Sudan ..

3 minutes ago

MNA Naveed Amir Jewa injured in road accident

3 minutes ago

Radio Pakistan airing special 5-hour marathon tran ..

3 minutes ago

Family, friends can help quit smoking with support ..

30 minutes ago

PTI govt to present its yearly performance report ..

30 minutes ago

Sudan's TMC Says Deal With Opposition Opening Cons ..

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.