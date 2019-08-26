Sehat Sahulat Program launched in AJK

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza on Monday launched the Sehat Sahulat Program for all districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Zafar Mirza said extending health cards facility to all districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to help the deserving people.

He said that under the program Sehat Sahulat Program would benefit 300,000 families of all districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir living below poverty line.

Through Sehat Insaf cards, persons with disabilities and their registered families would also be provided with similar benefits without any poverty scoring.

Dr Zafar Mirza said this was the first-ever initiative aimed at well-being of the population with physical challenges and disabilities.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan robust initiative had been launched to provide universal health coverage with accessible and equitable health services available to the masses.

This was the first time in the history of the country that a government had been focusing on health of the masses and resources were made available for human development and social sector.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan held the cause of providing health-care to the people very close to his heart which was manifest in the numerous revolutionary initiatives the present government has taken in uplifting the health sector in the country.

Dr Zafar Miza said the Sehat Sahulat Cards for the poor and vulnerable population of Azad Kashmir would bring a qualitative change in the health status of people of AJK.

Sehat Sahulat Program in Pakistan was the one of the leading initiatives of the current political government in Pakistan through which support and assistance was provided to poor families across the country.

Sharing details, Dr Zafar Mirza said through this Social Health Protection initiative 300,000 families of Azad Jammu and Kashmir would be provided with free of cost health insurance to secure indoor health care services worth Rs 720,000 from empaneled hospitals through a very transparent and computerized mechanism.

The services which were available from Sehat Insaf Card included open heart surgeries, insertion of stents, management of cancer, neurosurgical procures, burn management, accident management, dialysis, intensive care management, deliveries, C section and other medical and surgical procedures.

The programme would also provide Rs 1,000 transportation cost to its beneficiaries at the time of their discharge from hospital. There was provision of burial support of Rs 10,000 per death if occurs in hospital.

There is facility of Inter Provincial and Inter District Portability for availing free of cost services from any empaneled hospital in Pakistan.