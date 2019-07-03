Sehat Sahulat Program to provide free health facilities to people of KPK

Speakers at a convention on Sehat Sahulat Program (SSP) Wednesday pointed out that it was aimed at providing free health facilities to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) without any discrimination

The convention titled, "Insaf ki Subj-Khushhali ka Pegham" was organized by Individual Land (IL) here. Dozens of representatives of civil society organizations (CSOs), health officers and dozens participated in the event.

Those spoke on the occasion included project Director SSP, Dr Muhammad Riaz Tanoli, Director Medical Dr Khalid Masood, KP provincial Ombudsperson for Protection of Women against Harassment at Workplace Rakhshanda Naz, Maryam Bibi of CSO, Syeda Sundas of IL and others.

They said the KP government had achieved another milestone to realize the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan by launching Sehat Sahulat Program that offers free health facilities to more than 1 million families of newly merged districts of erstwhile FATA.

Highlighting the significance of the Sehat Sahulat Program, Dr Tanoli said, "Under this program, a medical cover of worth Rs 720,000 per annum will be available to all the national identity card holder families of the tribal areas. Upon registration at our Beneficiary Enrollment Centres, spread all across Tribal Districts, each tribal family will get a 'Sehat Insaf Card' which can be used to get free medical treatment at any of the selected government and private hospitals all across Pakistan including that of tribal areas.

Dispelling certain misgivings pertaining to the program, Syeda Sundas, the event moderator said that the Sehat Insaf Card would only be used for such medical treatment under which hospital admission is mandatory. This includes pregnancy or delivery, accidental wounds, fire incidents, heart diseases, diabetes and dysfunction related to heart, liver, lungs and kidneys except transplants.

Sundas clarified that no cash payment would be made to any family in case of not availing medical facilities; however, an admitted patient would be given Rs 1,000 for three times in a year in terms of transportation.

Besides this, if a patient passes away during treatment at any of the hospitals, the grieved family will be given Rs 10,000 for post-death procedure.

While explaining the usage of the Sehat Insaf Card, Dr Khalid Masood said, "The registered tribal family will have to bring along Sehat Insaf Card, National Identity Card and 'B' Form, in case of children to any selected hospital and show these documents to the program representative available at the reception of the designated hospital. The representative will then guide the patient to the respective department, he informed.

Dr Rakhshanda Naz while urging the provincial government regarding the treatment of female tribal patients said, "As we all know that most of these ladies are not very literate, thus they face lot more problems at public service hospitals. The government should take extra measures to manage such unavoidable circumstances".

Maryam Bibi thanked the provincial government for providing such wide-ranging health facilities to the tribal families. "This is a remarkable initiative however, I believe a lot more to be done in this regard in coming day", she said.

Syeda Aliya Azhar, Assistant Media Manager, Khyber Teaching Hospital briefly addressed the difficulties, which could be faced by any tribal family while going to any selected hospital for admission. "Representatives of this programme are highly efficient and are trained to deal respectably with the tribal families. We are determined to provide them every possible support", she said.

While explaining the current health standard, Zaheer Khattak emphasized over the vital role of civil society organizations towards guiding the government for improved basic health facilities.

The representatives of various civil society organizations appreciated the provincial government and promised to create awareness within their communities regarding the Sehat Sahulat Program.