Sehat Sahulat Programme Services Continue: Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 03:54 PM

Sehat Sahulat Programme services continue: Spokesman

Quami Sehat Card empaneled hospitals are providing uninterrupted and free of cost medical services and treatments across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Quami Sehat Card empaneled hospitals are providing uninterrupted and free of cost medical services and treatments across Pakistan.

According to spokesman of the Ministry of National Health Services, under the Sehat Sahulat Programme, families are able to get free treatment from empaneled public and private hospitals all across the country.

He said that all hospitals empanelled with Sehat Sahulat Programme across Pakistan continue to provide free of cost hospitalization services to all citizens as per agreement.

With around 9,000 hospital admissions yesterday and around 8,000 today across Pakistan under the Programme, citizens are getting best medical cover, he added.

He said that any social media messages to the contrary are patently false, malicious, and baseless.

He advised the citizens that in case of any problem they should call toll free helpline 080009009 or approach the relevant hospital's Sehat Card Counter for prompt assistance.

