Sehet Card PTI's Gift For KP People: Bangash, Jhagra

Thu 05th November 2020 | 03:33 PM

Sehet Card PTI's gift for KP people: Bangash, Jhagra

Provincial Health Minister, Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash on Thursday said that the government has introduced facility of Sehet Card Plus for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a precautionary measure of coronavirus

Kamran Bangash said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was well aware of the coronavirus situation and taking cogent steps to contain it. The Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan was personally leading the Provincial Task Force to monitor the situation and ensure preemptive and precautionary measures to contain its spread.

He said some important decisions were taken and approved by a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, the other day with regard to coronavirus.

All the institutions were on the same page to control the spread of coronavirus in the province. There were 909 active cases of coronavirus in the province with 123 cases reported during the last 24 hours. The virus, he said, killed 3 people during 24 hours.

To control further spread of coronavirus, he said it has been decided that in first phase wedding halls, hotels and restaurants will be kept closed after 10 p.

m.

The Health Minister said coronavirus was a reality and people must have to adopt precautionary measures to remain safe. He said strict adherence to the SOPs was necessary to contain further spread of the virus.

He said without people's support the government alone could not contain this virus adding we have to keep running the economy by following the prescribed SOPs.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate PTI's flagship project of Sehet Card Plus from Swat district. Under the project, he said the people of six districts of Malakand division will be provided free of charge healthcare facilities up to Rs one million each.

The Sehet Card Plus, he said, was a gift of PTI for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. From January 31st, he said all the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will get this unprecedented healthcare facility. The government has allocated Rs18billion for this project, he added.

