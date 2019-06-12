'Self-medication has negative impact on human health'

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :It is need of the hour to discourage the reckless use of antibiotics by general public to avoid the antibiotic resistance.

This was stated by former DG health Services, Punjab Dr. Munir Ahemd, adding that self-medication especially of antibiotic medicines should be discouraged by all the concerned quarters because it yielded negative impact on human health.

He further added that in recent years misuse of antibiotics had increased up to 36 percent.

He said this while commenting in connection with the awareness campaign on antibiotic along with collaboration of World Health Organization.

On this occasion another expert of Hepatitis & Infection Control Dr. Zahida Sarwar said that unnecessary use of antibiotics had become a global challenge.