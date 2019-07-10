UrduPoint.com
'Self-medication Has Negative Impact On Human Health'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 11:43 PM

It is need of the hour to discourage reckless use of antibiotics by general public to avoid the antibiotic resistance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :It is need of the hour to discourage reckless use of antibiotics by general public to avoid the antibiotic resistance.

This was stated by former DG health Services, Punjab Dr. Munir Ahemd while commenting in connection with the awareness campaign on Antibiotic.

He added that self-medication especially of antibiotic medicines should be discouraged by all the concerned quarters because it yielded negative impact on human health.

He further added that in recent years, misuse of antibiotics has increased up to 36 percent.

On this occasion another expert of Hepatitis & Infection Control Dr. Zahida Sarwar said that unnecessary use of antibiotics has become a global challenge.

