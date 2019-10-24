UrduPoint.com
Semianr On Breast Cancer Held At University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 10:42 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor (UAF) Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that there were 36 types of cancers in the world and breast cancer is on top three numbers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor (UAF) Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that there were 36 types of cancers in the world and breast cancer is on top three numbers.

He was addressing a day-long seminar on breast cancer arranged by Faculty of Veterinary Sciences UAF.

He said that cancer cases were rising rapidly worldwide which was killing people in developing countries with a high rate as compared to developed countries.

He said that more women fell prey to breast cancer in Pakistan due to lack of awareness.

Pro Vice Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Dr Hina Ayesha and UAF Professor Dr Tariq Javed, Dr Aisha Khatoon and Dr Zunaira also spoke.

