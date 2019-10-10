Seminar held in connection with World Mental Health Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Psychiatry Department, Ayub Teaching Hospital Thursday organized an awareness creating seminar on World Mental Health Day at Jalal Baba Auditorium.

Addressing the seminar, Head of Psychiatry Department Ayub Medical College Abbottabad Dr. Aftab Alam said that psychiatry department has established Autism Center that is first of its kind in Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Informing participants about autism, Dr. Aftab said the disease affects abilities of children including listening, speaking, understanding and obtaining information.

Children affected by autism usually cannot speak fluently adding the center would provide relief and help to those suffering from the disease.

He said that good mental health is directly linked with physical health of human beings while good mental health also leads to a good life with positive behavior and attitude but unfortunately mental health and physiological issues are being ignored by the people in society.

World Mental Health Day is being observed worldwide on October 10 to aware people about significance of mental health for leading a healthy life.