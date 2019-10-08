Seminar on breast cancer awareness held

The College of Home Economics, University of Peshawar in collaboration with Shaukat Khanam Memorial Cancer Hospital organized a seminar on 'breast cancer awareness' here Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :The College of Home Economics, University of Peshawar in collaboration with Shaukat Khanam Memorial Cancer Hospital organized a seminar on 'breast cancer awareness' here Tuesday.

The seminar was chaired by College's Principal Dr Farhatun Nisa Shehzad while members of the organizing committee Dr Amina Rahat, Dr Zaheen Anjum and Urooj were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Umm-e-Farwa of Shaukat Khanum Hospital highlighted different causes behind breast cancer and said that the disease is curable; however precautionary measures should be adopted for its reduction.

She said Pakistan has the highest rate of breast cancer patients than any other Asian country as approximately 90000 new cases are diagnosed every year out of which 40000 results death.

"Major causes of cancer are fast food, soft drinks, lack of exercise and unhygienic food consumption," she said, adding that nowadays women have been avoiding breastfeeding which could also be a cause of breast cancer.