UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar On Breast Cancer Held

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 04:39 PM

Seminar on breast cancer held

October is celebrated worldwide as breast cancer awareness month and the university had arranged a seminar in this regard

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :October is celebrated worldwide as breast cancer awareness month and the university had arranged a seminar in this regard.

This was stated by Associate Prof Dr Saira Saleem, Oncoplastic Breast Surgeon from Madinah Teaching Hospital on Wednesday while addressing an awareness seminar on "Breast Cancer" jointly organized by Department of Community Medicine UMDC, Department of Medical Imaging Sciences, The University of Faisalabad (TUF) and Community Services Society.

She said it was very disturbing situation that breast cancer was increasing in Pakistan and females were falling victim of it due to lack of proper awareness.

Assistant Prof Dr Sumera Riaz motivated students for self examination and adoption of healthy lifestyle.

She informed the audience that self breast examination played a pivotal role in early detection of breastcancer.

Pro Rector Health Sciences Wing TUF Prof Dr Muhammad Saeed and others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad October Breast Cancer From

Recent Stories

Delegation of RBA calls on CJP

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 daily infections in Russia hit new record ..

2 minutes ago

Greek neo-Nazi leaders get heavy prison sentences

2 minutes ago

11 dead, 875 injured in 838 accidentsin Punjab

2 minutes ago

Almost 1Mln People Affected by Heavy Floods in Cen ..

4 minutes ago

New Russian Ambassador Presents Credentials to Leb ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.