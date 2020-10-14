Seminar on breast cancer held

October is celebrated worldwide as breast cancer awareness month and the university had arranged a seminar in this regard

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :October is celebrated worldwide as breast cancer awareness month and the university had arranged a seminar in this regard.

This was stated by Associate Prof Dr Saira Saleem, Oncoplastic Breast Surgeon from Madinah Teaching Hospital on Wednesday while addressing an awareness seminar on "Breast Cancer" jointly organized by Department of Community Medicine UMDC, Department of Medical Imaging Sciences, The University of Faisalabad (TUF) and Community Services Society.

She said it was very disturbing situation that breast cancer was increasing in Pakistan and females were falling victim of it due to lack of proper awareness.

Assistant Prof Dr Sumera Riaz motivated students for self examination and adoption of healthy lifestyle.

She informed the audience that self breast examination played a pivotal role in early detection of breastcancer.

Pro Rector Health Sciences Wing TUF Prof Dr Muhammad Saeed and others were also present.