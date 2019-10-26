UrduPoint.com
Seminar On 'Mental Health Promotion & Suicide Prevention' Held

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 10:32 PM

A seminar on 'Mental Health Promotion and Suicide Prevention' was held in connection with the World Mental Health Day at a local hotel under the aegis of Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science Faisalabad Medical University here Saturday

RPO Ghulam Mehmud Dogar was the chief guest while VC Faisalabad Medical University Prof Dr Zafar Ali Ch participated as guest of honour. MS DHQ Hospital Dr Habib Buttar, doctors, students and representatives of civil society were also attended the seminar.

Chief Organizer/Head of Department Psychiatry and Behavioral Science Faisalabad Medical University Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmad Dogar highlighted the objectives of holding of the seminar.

RPO Ghulam Mehmud Dogar appreciated the efforts of the organizers for holding seminar on an important issue.

He said that positive trends should be promoted in the society to overcome the tension, stress and anxiety in the society for promoting the mental health.

He asked the psychiatrists to guide the people for their mental health.

The VC Faisalabad Medical University Prof Dr Zafar Ali Ch said that "We could avoid the mental diseases by following the moral values".

He said that mental diseases were curable but it was need to sensitize the people to follow the precautionary measures in this regard.

He said the awareness campaign should be continued for the promotion of mental health.

During the seminar Dr Habib Buttar, Prof Dr. Altaf Qadir Khan, Dr Ali Zulqarnain, Dr Sumera Qambar Bukhari, Dr Saima Daud, Dr Iqbal Naem, Dr Iram Siddique, Faiz Mohyudin and other experts gave presentations about the promotion of mental health.

