KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :An awareness seminar on World Mental Health Day will be held on October 12 at a local hotel. The seminar titled "A growing trend of suicide worldwide" is being organized by Basic Needs Pakistan, said a statement on Friday.

Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed Chairman FPCCI, Sindh Welfare board Chairperson Nuzhat Shireen and leading physicians/doctors of the city would address the seminar.

This year's theme of the World Federation of Mental Health is "Protection from Suicide."According to a survey, a suicide case is reported worldwide each after 40 seconds. The purpose of celebrating the day is to prevent the rising trend of suicide in the country and to raise awareness among masses about this extreme action.