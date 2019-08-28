Seminar on World Population Day 2019

Punjab Population Innovation Fund (PPIF) here on Wednesday organized a seminar in connection with World Population Day 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Population Innovation Fund (PPIF) here on Wednesday organized a seminar in connection with World Population Day 2019

Addressing the seminar Chairman Planning and Development (P&D) Habib ur Rehman Gillani said that Pakistan was badly facing the problem of the increasing population that also gives birth to other problems. Adding that despite the remarkable progress, there were still millions of women who were not permitted or empowered to freely decide the timing and spacing among the birth of children. He further added that there were number of reasons behind this population issue, education was on top of the list. People were illiterate and were not aware about the importance of contraceptive usage and its benefits.

Secretary Population Welfare Department Muhammad Hassan Iqbal said that child marriage was a human right violation. It has many effects on girls health. It increases the risk of death during childbirth, high neonatal and infant mortality and increased vulnerability to obstetric fistula and undermines their overall future prospects of development. He also said that Pakistan was one of the pioneer countries who integrated family planning services into their health services back in the 60's.

However, Pakistan lags behind regional countries with family planning indicators characterized by stagnated level of modern contraceptive prevalence, high unmet need and poor quality of care.

Chief Executive Officer PPIF Jawad Ahmed Qureshi while addressing the participants said that we can't live with the current rate of population growth in the country. Its eating away our available resources and we can't sustain with it. The incumbent govt has taken notice of the developing situation and planned to avert the possible catastrophic. The Punjab Population Innovation Fund (PPIF) was seriously working on it and in consultation with the help of local and international partners working to control the prevailing fertility rate in the province of Punjab.

Secretary Population Welfare Department Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, Chief Executive Officer PPIF Jawad Ahmed Qureshi, Youth Ambassador PPIF Model Amna Ilyas, Executive Director Ajuka Theater Shahid Nadeem, Program Technical Specialist UNFPA Muhammad Shoaib Ahmad Shahzad, Actor Sarmad Sultan Khosat, officers & employees of Population Welfare Department and Punjab Population Innovation Fund (PPIF) and large number of female were present in the seminar.