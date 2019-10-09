UrduPoint.com
Seminar To Mark "World Mental Health Day" On Oct 10 At Liaquat University Of Medical And Health Sciences, Jamshoro

A day-long seminar to mark "World Mental Health Day" will be organized at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro on Thursday, October 10, 2019

Seminar themed "Promotion of Mental Health and Prevention of Suicide" will be held at Latif Hall of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro at about 11 am.

Eminent Psychiatrists will address the seminar and highlight causes of mental disorders which led patients to take their lives.

The seminar will be organized with collaboration of department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Sir Cowasji Institute of Psychiatry, Hyderabad, Department of community medicines and Directorate of Students Affairs, LUMHS, Jamshoro.

