Seminar, Walk For Hepatitis Awareness Organized

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 08:44 PM

The District Health Authority (DHA) Sargodha here Wednesday organized a walk and seminar for awareness of masses regarding Hepatitis

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The District Health Authority (DHA) Sargodha here Wednesday organized a walk and seminar for awareness of masses regarding Hepatitis.

The walk was lead by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DHA Dr Muhammad Suleman Zahid in which Vice President Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Dr Sikandar Hayat Warraich, District Health officer (DHO) Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi and large number of people participated.

The health officials addressing to the seminar said that Hepatitis A-B and C was an increasing disease and Punjab Government was taking special initiatives to control this disease.

The provincial government was also providing its treatment at hospitals while campaigns have also been started against quacks practices to avoid spread of hepatitis, they added.

The CEO said patients can visit to the District Headquarter teaching hospital, Tehsil Headquarter hospitals for their diagnostic and treatment where thousands of people were getting benefits.

The speakers stressed masses to avoid quacks clinics visits, used syringes, needles, shaving kits, infected instruments to keep themselves safe from Hepatitis.Complete blood tests should be done before donating blood to protect others lives, they added.

A walk was also held here at the end of seminar and large number of doctors, health officials and people belonging to all walks of life participated.

