Senators for taking notice of substandard private medical clinics in capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Members of Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination on Monday urged to take notice of running of substandard private medical clinics at houses in the federal capital.

Commenting on mushroom growth of these private clinics at residential places in meting on Senate Standing on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, senators said that many complicated surgeries were being done in these private clinics by quacks or less experienced medical practitioners.

They said that this unchecked practice was causing spread of several diseases and making the lives of people on threat who visited these clinics for treatment of various medical complications due to burden on public hospital.

They said that taking advantage of burden of patients on public hospitals many major private hospitals in the federal capital had started looting the patients but no one was here to warn and stop them from illegal and unethical doing with poor patients.

Senator Javed Abbasi said that there was no mechanism in the federal capital to check the standard of private medical clinics and laboratories. He added many clinics were opened in houses and operations were being done in the houses without approval from the authorities concerned.

He said that the ministry of National Health Services should implement the Federal Health Authority Bill in true spirit. He added there was a need to establish new hospitals at public sector to control the monopoly of private hospitals.

Senator Liaquat Tarkai said that the government should take measures to stop some famous private hospitals to mislead the patients.

Senator Rehman Malik said that the government should take steps to improve the standard of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).He raised question on relieving of four PMDC's council members.

Chairman Committee Senator Mian Muhammad Attique Shaikh said that the committee was vigilant and asked the Ministry of National Health Services to take steps to satisfy the country's people on availability of quality medical services.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza said that the government was committed to provide best medical facilities to people in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the government was paying special focus on removing barriers in order to smooth running the affairs of PMDC. He assured to look into the matter of relieving four PMDC council members.