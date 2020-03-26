UrduPoint.com
Senegal Reports 6 New Cases Of COVID-19, 105 Cases In Total: Official

Thu 26th March 2020 | 03:57 PM

Senegalese Ministry of Health and Social Action confirmed on Thursday the country's total COVID-19 cases have surpassed 100, with six new confirmed cases reported, bringing the total number to 105

DAKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Senegalese Ministry of Health and Social Action confirmed on Thursday the country's total COVID-19 cases have surpassed 100, with six new confirmed cases reported, bringing the total number to 105.

During the daily press conference on COVID-19, Dr. Alyose Waly Diouf, spokesperson of the health ministry said among 130 tests done by Institute Pasteur in Dakar, 6 came back positive, including 5 imported cases and one close contact of earlier confirmed patients.

Among the 105 confirmed cases, 51 are imported ones.

Monday night, Senegalese President Macky Sall declared a state of emergency from midnight Monday, along with a dusk-to-dawn curfew, effective from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day.

Sall also banned public or private meetings of any kind, and ordered temporary closure of public places and meeting places.

Senegal has suspended all international passenger flights till April 17.

Nine patients have been declared cured by local health authorities.

