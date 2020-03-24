Senegal reports 7 new cases of COVID-19, 86 cases in total : official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DAKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Senegalese Ministry of Health and Social Action confirmed on Tuesday that seven new cases of COVID-19 infection have been detected across Senegal, bringing the total number to 86 cases.

In a press release issued on Tuesday morning, the ministry said the new cases included three imported cases and four cases infected by confirmed patients and were reported from Institut Pasteur in Dakar.

Monday night, during his speech to the Nation, Senegalese President Macky Sall declared a state of emergency from midnight Monday across the national territory, along with a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day.

Sall also banned all gatherings in public space, prohibited public or private meetings of any kind, and ordered temporary closure of public places and meeting places.

"Tonight, my dear compatriots, and I tell you with solemnity, the situation is critical. The speed of progression of the disease requires us to raise the level of the response," the Senegalese president stressed.

Towards midnight Friday, Senegal has suspended all international passenger flights till April 17.

From Monday midnight, Senegal and The Gambia closed their borders for 21 days in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The same measure was taken on Saturday by Mauritania and Senegal, with their borders closed since Saturday till further notice.

So far, Senegal has reported 86 cases of COVID-19. Eight patients have been declared cured by local health authorities.

Among the 86 cases, 41 are imported cases.

Also on Tuesday, Moustapha Guirassy, member of the Senegalese National Assembly confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19, which marked the first public figure to have announced his contamination since the outbreak of the pandemic on March 2 in the West African country.