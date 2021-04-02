Senior citizens above 65 age can avail walk-in vaccination: NCOC

The National Commamd and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday decided that senior citizens over 65 years age can walk in to designated vaccination centres for administering doses through on-spot registration facility

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :The National Commamd and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday decided that senior citizens over 65 years age can walk in to designated vaccination centres for administering doses through on-spot registration facility.

The NCOC morning session headed by Chairman NCOC and Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and co-chaired by National Coordinator NCOC Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, was held here at NCOC.

The forum expressed concern over non implementation of NCOC instructions on adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) on wearing of masks, social distancing and commercial timings.

The Forum expressed satisfaction over procurement process of Covid-19 vaccines and its subsequent rollout process to the federating units.

It was informed that around one Million Sinopharm vaccine doses purchased by the government has been received and distributed amongst all the federating units.

The Forum also directed the provinces to ensure that vaccination targets set by the NCOC were vigorously pursued.

The Forum also took stock of reported surge of Covid-19 positive cases among children.

It was found that there was no major deviation in positivity ratio in children as compared to previous waves statistics, the Forum was briefed.