UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Doctor Dies Due To Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 04:31 PM

Senior doctor dies due to coronavirus

Former head of the Pathology department of Khyber Medical College, Prof. Dr Zeb -un-Nisa died due to coronavirus complications here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Former head of the Pathology department of Khyber Medical College, Prof. Dr Zeb -un-Nisa died due to coronavirus complications here on Saturday.

Provincial Doctors Association said she was under treatment at local private hospital last week and was on ventilator for more than a week.

Presently, she was working as head of Pathology department at private , Kabir Medical College.

With her death, the total number of doctors died from coronavirus infection has risen to 28 and 44 other heath workers also died across the province so far.

Funeral prayers of Prof. Dr. Zeb-un- Nisa will be offered at Hayatabad Peshawar Phase 2 this evening.

Provincial Doctor Association Peshawar said that provincial government has not given martyr package to health professionals who died while performing duties in hospitals and they still deprived from risk allowance as par government announcement during first wave of infection.

Related Topics

Peshawar Doctor Died From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

2,729 new Coronavirus cases reported; 71 deaths in ..

2 minutes ago

Iraqi Military College Near Baghdad Airport Rocked ..

2 minutes ago

Sandooq Al Watan approves three-year strategy to c ..

51 minutes ago

DC visits fruit,vegetable market

2 minutes ago

Six outlaws arrested in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Stability of national economy directly associated ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.