UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior EU Official Says COVID-19 "not A Chinese Virus"

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 02:45 PM

Senior EU official says COVID-19

COVID-19 is not a Chinese virus, said a senior EU official on Thursday, as he called for global cooperation in confronting the "massive threat." "Viruses don't have a nationality and they don't care about borders," tweeted Josep Borrell Fontelles, the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :COVID-19 is not a Chinese virus, said a senior EU official on Thursday, as he called for global cooperation in confronting the "massive threat." "Viruses don't have a nationality and they don't care about borders," tweeted Josep Borrell Fontelles, the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy.

He said COVID-19 is not a Chinese virus, as the Spanish flu was not Spanish.

"We all face a massive threat that requires global cooperation and all of us working hand in hand," he said.

Michael Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization health emergencies program, also warned against mis-labeling the novel coronavirus Wednesday in response to some U.

S. politicians calling COVID-19 a "Chinese virus."He gave an example of the HINI influenza outbreak in 2009, saying that the pandemic "originated in North America, and we didn't call it the North American flu."According to the latest statistics from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, the number of global COVID-19 cases has topped 244,523 with 10,031 deaths.

Related Topics

World China Influenza All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

24 winds power projects of 1,233.37 MW achieve com ..

14 minutes ago

Doctors need to keep morale high in prevailing Cor ..

14 minutes ago

Korean Air supplies cumulative 3,000 sharklet part ..

14 minutes ago

Anti-Monopoly Watchdog Urges Russian Flag Carrier ..

14 minutes ago

Annual maintenance of 500 kV Rawat Grid Station on ..

14 minutes ago

India will be responsible if anything untoward hap ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.