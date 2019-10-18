UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Hematologist Highlights Relevance Of Medication For Blood Cancer

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 12:01 AM

Senior hematologist highlights relevance of medication for blood cancer

Head of Clinical Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplantation Department, Dow University of Health Sciences, Dr Farrukh Ali Khan here on Thursday suggested early registration of second generation of medicines/drugs required to treat blood cancer in the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ):Head of Clinical Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplantation Department, Dow University of Health Sciences, Dr Farrukh Ali Khan here on Thursday suggested early registration of second generation of medicines/drugs required to treat blood cancer in the country.

Addressing a session organized as part of the Dow - DICE Health Exhibition - 2019, he cited significantly higher recovery rates among blood cancer (CML) patients placed on medication as a remarkable achievement of medical science.

Emphasizing that drug therapy is considerably cost effective as compared to bone marrow transplantation, the senior hematologist said it would be highly appropriate that needed drugs are made readily available in the country.

"This is so as concerned patients placed on drug therapy in local settings have also registered better recovery," he said while appreciative of the Sindh government for arranging anti-cancer medicines free of cost for patients undergoing first phase of therapy.

Dr. Farrukh Ali Khan regretted that Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) is yet to register medicines required for second phase of blood cancer treatment, although their efficacy is well established.

The hematologist said situation has turned these drugs highly expensive and is effecting the treatment process for many of the patients who otherwise can have early cure against the disease which till a few years ago was considered to be a terminal disease.

Reply to a question, he said currently even the complex type of blood cancer (CML) can be treated with medicines.

He mentioned that the only active stem cell bank, across the province, was presently functional only at Dow University of Health Sciences.

To another query, he said if blood cancer spreads rapidly and medication does not help then there is no other way to save lives except bone marrow transplantation.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Drugs Cure Bank 2019 Cancer Government Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Northern beat Sindh in National T20 Cup

18 minutes ago

Lord Qurban raises Kashmir issue at British Parlia ..

18 minutes ago

Efforts being made to end dengue: Health deptt

18 minutes ago

Russian Security Council Chief Lauds Russia-China ..

18 minutes ago

Trump Says 'Great News' Out of Erdogan-Pence Meeti ..

23 minutes ago

Erdogan's US Visit Still on Schedule, But Depends ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.