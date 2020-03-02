UrduPoint.com
Senior Iranian Official Dies From Coronavirus Disease - Reports

Mon 02nd March 2020

Seyed Mohammad Mirmohammadi, a member of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council, which advises Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Monday, Iranian media reported

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Seyed Mohammad Mirmohammadi, a member of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council, which advises Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Monday, Iranian media reported.

According to the Iran Front Page news outlet, Mirmohammadi, 71, died earlier in the day at a Tehran hospitals where other COVID-19 patients are being treated.

Other senior Iranian officials, including Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi and vice president for women and family affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar, as well as five members of parliament have also contracted the disease.

Iran is among the countries that are most affected by the coronavirus outbreak with over 900 confirmed cases and over 50 deaths. A total of 175 people have recovered.

So far, COVID-19 has been found in more than 89,000 people worldwide, of whom over 3,000 have died and nearly half have recovered.

