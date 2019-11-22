UrduPoint.com
Separate Ward For Diabetes Patients At Lahore General Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 08:08 PM

Separate ward for diabetes patients at Lahore General Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute/Lahore General Hospital (PGMI/LGH) Prof Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar has announced establishment of a state-of-the-art separate ward for diabetes patients.

At the ward, the patients would be provided special medical facilities and the ward would be called 'Endow Chronology' and equipped with the latest machinery and equipment and would be an added facility for the diabetes patients.

According to hospital sources, the Sugar Clinic at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) provided free check up facilities to more than 1,000 patients, along with free medical tests and some patients were also given gluco meters.

An awareness walk was also held on the campus of Lahore General Hospital in connection with the International Day of Diabetes observence in the country. Senior doctors, nurses, paramedics and patients participated in the walk.

Prof Zafar told the walk participants that the disease had become a family problem and it was a need of the hour that continuous and maximum awareness should be created among people.

He said that people would have to change their lifestyle and go for simple food, walk and exercise and adopt such preventive measures which could save themselves from the disease.

He said that those mothers who opt for breast-feeding could avoid fatness and save themselves from diabetes as well. The principal PGMI/LGH told the media that in 1996 there were only eight million people suffering from diabetes. But, now the number had reached 26 million, he added.

Dr Azeem-Uddin Lakhwi also called upon people to stop eating bakery items and packed juices and go for vegetables and fruits to save themselves from the dangerous disease.

