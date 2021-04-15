UrduPoint.com
Serbia Can Launch Fully Integrated Sputnik V Production By 2021 End - Russian Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 01:31 PM

Serbia Can Launch Fully Integrated Sputnik V Production by 2021 End - Russian Ambassador

Serbia can arrange complete production cycle of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V by the end of the year, Russian ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said in an interview with Sputnik

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Serbia can arrange complete production cycle of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V by the end of the year, Russian ambassador Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said in an interview with Sputnik.

"At the first stage, in May, vaccine filling and packaging are set to start.

As for the launch of fully integrated production, I do not want to mention exact dates, but we hope it will be launched by the end of the year. The volume of production and whether it is sufficient only for Serbia or deliveries to neighboring countries are possible will become clear later. There is such a goal, and it is a priority of the Serbian leadership," Botsan-Kharchenko said.

Production of the Sputnik V vaccine was launched at Serbia's Torlak Institute on Wednesday.

