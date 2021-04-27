UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Serbia Welcomes Latest Batch Of Sinopharm Vaccines

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 02:01 PM

Serbia welcomes latest batch of Sinopharm vaccines

Russia's single-day coronavirus increase fell to the lowest level since September 27, as 8,053 new cases were confirmed, down from 8,803 the day before, the coronavirus response center said on Tuesday

BELGRADE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic welcomed another batch of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccines together with Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Chen Bo at the Belgrade Airport on Monday.

Together with the latest shipment, vaccine doses that have been delivered from China will help Serbia reach the target of vaccinating 37 percent of its population by the end of April, said Brnabic.

So far, 1.3 million people have received both doses across Serbia, which helped to lower the number of new cases, said Brnabic, adding that most people in Serbia were inoculated with Sinopharm vaccines.

The first batch of the Sinopharm vaccine doses arrived in Serbia in mid-January, followed by three more deliveries in February, March and April.

For his part, Chen expressed his delight for the contribution of Chinese vaccines to the inoculation program in Serbia, where the epidemic remains under control.

"The mass vaccination in Serbia is giving results, the number of new infections has been decreasing," Chen said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 680,000 cases have been confirmed in Serbia and 6,257 people have died. To date, 5,318 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, of whom 183 are on ventilators.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Died Belgrade Bo Serbia February March April From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Volunteer services by the Pakistan Army during the ..

8 minutes ago

Sports Imprint Award winner to be announced on Wed ..

18 minutes ago

Dr.Faisal Sultan warns of complete lockdown if vi ..

20 minutes ago

Team ‘Uncle Saeed’ wins NAS Padel Bronze title ..

21 minutes ago

China launches nine commercial satellites

6 minutes ago

Russia's Single-Day COVID-19 Increase Falls to Low ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.