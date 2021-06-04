- Home
Serbian, Argentinian Presidents To Launch Sputnik V Production In Their Countries- Kremlin
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 03:00 PM
ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The presidents of Serbia and Argentina will join a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation through videolink later on Friday, they will launch the production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in their countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"The Argentinian president will deliver more than just one address, today, there will be a conversation in the televised format. Today, a meeting with portfolio investors and vaccine manufacturers will also be held .
.. The presidents of Argentina and Serbia will participate. They will launch Sputnik V production in their countries," Peskov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
SPIEF-2021 is taking place from Wednesday through Saturday in person at the Expoforum Exhibition and Convention Center in St. Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is a media partner of the event.