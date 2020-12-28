Series of COVID-19 awareness workshops held at Panahgahs

With a steep increase in the coronavirus cases, the smooth functioning of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad's 'Panahgahs' becomes crucial as it provide shelter, food and healthy lifestyle to the daily wage migrant workers on daily basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :With a steep increase in the coronavirus cases, the smooth functioning of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad's 'Panahgahs' becomes crucial as it provide shelter, food and healthy lifestyle to the daily wage migrant workers on daily basis.

The situation also prompts the shelter homes' management to take effective steps for reinforcing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) that play important role to avert the chances of virus outbreak at crowded places like 'Panahgahs'.

Prime Minister's Focal Person on Shelter Homes Naseem ur Rehman, who is playing a lead role in ensuring full implementation at all the facilities, told APP on Monday that at least 12 workshops had been conducted recently to effectively communicate health messages to the service providers of both the cities' 'Panahgahs'.

He added that every service provider had been assigned to sensitize at least 10 dwellers each day about the anti-COVID SOPs in a face-to-face interaction.

As of now, six shelter homes are operational in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, located at various places including Peshawar Mor, Tarlai, Bara Kahu and Fawara Chowk. Each of them has staff strength of over six.

Naseem said the management had started screening for the coronavirus at all of six 'Panahgahs' of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to ascertain the prevalence of infection in dwellers and service providers.

To a query, he said the results of all the service providers' COVID test came negative.

"All the SOPs including mask-wearing, sanitization, hand washing and physical distancing are being reinforced at the twin cities shelter homes to ensure that the dwellers stay safe during the second wave of coronavirus," he remarked.

The focal person said physical sites of all the 'Panahgahs' had been improved under its remodeling project. Besides, hand-washing booths had been installed to help the residents fight the coronavirus second layer.

Soap kits and masks were also being distributed among the visitors of 'Panahgahs' on regular basis, he added.

He said the management was seriously considering to use treated water in hand-washing booths to help the dwellers to wash off the coronavirus from their hands.

"Our main aim is to transform the scope of Panahgahs from provision of food and shelter to the fostering healthy lifestyle among the daily wage earners," he stressed.