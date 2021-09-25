(@ChaudhryMAli88)

XIAMEN, Sept. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Seven COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital in the city of Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, on Saturday after recovery.

This is the first batch of patients released since cluster infections of Delta variant occurred in the city earlier this month, according to local authorities.

The seven patients, aged between 33 and 51, were transferred to a medical facility for rehabilitation after leaving the hospital.

"We incorporated western medicine and traditional Chinese medicine in our treatment of all the COVID-19 patients in Xiamen to maximize efficacy," said Zhang Zhongde, an expert with the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, 222 locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city -- with the youngest patient being three years old and the oldest 92 -- had been admitted to a designated hospital for treatment. Currently, all patients are in stable condition.