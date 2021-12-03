UrduPoint.com

Seven Covid Jabs As Third Dose Can Boost Immunity: Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 05:21 PM

Seven Covid jabs as third dose can boost immunity: study

Seven jabs used as boosters against Covid-19 mostly produced a strong immune response, though results varied depending on the vaccine combination, a study said Friday

Paris, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Seven jabs used as boosters against Covid-19 mostly produced a strong immune response, though results varied depending on the vaccine combination, a study said Friday.

Last June researchers in the UK looked at about 3,000 people to compare various combinations of jabs and their effects after a third dose.

Patients in the study, published in leading medical journal The Lancet, had been fully vaccinated either with AstraZeneca or Pfizer/BioNTech.

At least two months after the second dose of Pfizer and three months for AstraZeneca, they received a third jab either of those two shots or CureVac, Moderna, Novavax, Valneva or Janssen.

Other participants received a placebo.

In nearly all patients except for those who received a placebo, participants produced an increased antibody response -- with the exception of initial vaccination by Pfizer followed by a Valneva booster, which showed no noticeable difference.

"All of the vaccines that boosted immunity did so in older and younger people; however, there were marked differences in response between specific booster vaccines, consistent with other data from non-randomised studies," the study said.

There were several limits to the study.

The third doses were administered soon after the second dose -- sometimes less time elapsed between the second and third doses than between the first and second ones, which could have reduced immunity.

But even more importantly, the study measured subjects' immune responses but did not test their real efficacy against Covid-19 infection or severity of illness.

Follow-up on the subjects will look at their immunity levels between seven and eight months after their first doses, with results expected next year.

The study also looked at side effects, which it said varied in intensity but were deemed acceptable regardless of the combination.

Related Topics

Immunity United Kingdom June All From

Recent Stories

OPPO launches We Are Ofans - Highlighting Aspiring ..

OPPO launches We Are Ofans - Highlighting Aspiring and Empowered Young Individua ..

9 minutes ago
 Beijing 2022 conducts water-conserving, eco-friend ..

Beijing 2022 conducts water-conserving, eco-friendly artificial snow making

9 seconds ago
 Committee expresses concerns over biometric verifi ..

Committee expresses concerns over biometric verification issues in Ehsaas progra ..

10 seconds ago
 Albania bans arrivals from six African countries

Albania bans arrivals from six African countries

12 seconds ago
 Premier League top three set for titanic title bat ..

Premier League top three set for titanic title battle

14 seconds ago
 126 fertilizers hoarders, profiteers arrested in a ..

126 fertilizers hoarders, profiteers arrested in a fortnight

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.