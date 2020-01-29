UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven-day Anti-polio Campaign Begins In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 01:24 PM

Seven-day anti-polio campaign begins in KP

A seven-day anti-polio campaign started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th January, 2020) A seven-day anti-polio campaign started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.According to Provincial Health Department, at least 823,717 children below the age of five will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

At least 2,773 teams have been constituted for the anti-polio campaign which will visit door-to-door to ensure administering anti-polio drops to each and every child below the age of five years.Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has appealed to the parents to allow the vaccination teams to vaccinate their children for eliminating this disease from the country.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit From

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Ba ..

6 minutes ago

Cold weather persists in some Punjab cities due to ..

1 minute ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Kenya to ..

1 minute ago

House fire injures four in Lahore

1 minute ago

Absence of kits for coronavirus sends jitters acro ..

5 minutes ago

2 killed as new rain, snowfall spell starts across ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.