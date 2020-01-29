Seven-day anti-polio campaign begins in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

A seven-day anti-polio campaign started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th January, 2020) A seven-day anti-polio campaign started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.According to Provincial Health Department, at least 823,717 children below the age of five will be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

At least 2,773 teams have been constituted for the anti-polio campaign which will visit door-to-door to ensure administering anti-polio drops to each and every child below the age of five years.Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has appealed to the parents to allow the vaccination teams to vaccinate their children for eliminating this disease from the country.