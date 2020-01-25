UrduPoint.com
Seven-day Anti-polio Drive To Start From Monday

Muhammad Irfan 13 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 04:29 PM

Seven-day anti-polio drive to start from Monday

A seven-day anti-polio vaccination campaign will kick off from January 27 in which 238,000 upto the age of five years children will be administered in 57 Union Councils

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :A seven-day anti-polio vaccination campaign will kick off from January 27 in which 238,000 upto the age of five years children will be administered in 57 Union Councils.

Talking to media, District Health Officer, Dr Hamidur Rehman Dawar said that a total of 972 mobile teams, 65 fixed, 60 transit and six over-roaming teams has been constituted for success of ongoing polio campaign.

He said that security arrangements have also been finalized.

