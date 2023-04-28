Seven day anti polio drive to start on 15 May

A seven-day anti-polio campaign in all eight talukas of the Khairpur district will start from May 15th to 21st May where polio staff will deploy for the campaign, and special instructions have been issued that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :A seven-day anti-polio campaign in all eight talukas of the Khairpur district will start from May 15th to 21st May where polio staff will deploy for the campaign, and special instructions have been issued that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

According to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Dr Sharjeel Noor Channa, parents have been advised to come forward and play their role in ensuring the vaccination of their children to eliminate the disease from society.

In this connection, the DC has convened a meeting to review arrangements for the upcoming seven-day-long anti-polio drive in the district, at the DC office in Khairpur on May 2nd, 2023.

In the meeting, Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of all eight talukas of the district, Taluka Health Officers (THOs), District Health Officer (DHO), and representatives from UNICEF, WHO including officials of the Rangers and Police will attend