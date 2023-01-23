UrduPoint.com

Seven-day National Polio Eradication Campaign Concludes Successfully

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Seven-day National Polio Eradication Campaign Concluded on Sunday with the administration of the anti-polio vaccine drops to children under the age of five years, throughout the Larkana district

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Seven-day National Polio Eradication Campaign Concluded on Sunday with the administration of the anti-polio vaccine drops to children under the age of five years, throughout the Larkana district.

District Health Officer Larkana Dr. Syed Attar Ali Shah told newsmen on Monday evening that 1,180 mobile teams were engaged to visit houses and administered Polio drops to the children and during the campaign more than 306,950 children were given anti-polio drops.

He also said the mobile teams also visited rain/flood-affected, remote and far-flung areas throughout the Larkana district, and administered Oral Polio Vaccines (OPV) to the children.

Besides, he said there were 90 fixed vaccination centers and 95 transit points in Larkana, Dokri, Ratodero, Bakrani of the Larkana district for the purpose.

The DHO regretted that a negative propaganda campaign had been launched against Oral Polio Vaccines (OPV).

He said the polio eradication drive was in a decisive phase in the entire Talukas of Larkana district and therefore a coordination strategy by the authorities, donor agencies, and health professionals is required.

He said due to continuous efforts considerable progress was made in the eradication of polio from a majority of the countries in the world, adding that it was a big achievement in the human context as millions of children have been saved from becoming disabled through polio vaccines.

He said due to coordinated efforts polio cases had been reduced in the country.

Regarding the contribution of the health officials in the districts, he said they were doing a great job and the people of the district cooperated with Health officials.

He called upon the people to bring their youngsters of up to five years of age for the administration of OPV to the centers set up in their respective areas.

DHO Larkana urged parents to administer polio drops to their children in every anti-polio drive for the success of the campaign started for the complete eradication of poliovirus.

Besides, the parents also got their children fed with the anti-polio vaccine drops at the fixed centers close to their homes.

The fixed centers were set up at the hospitals, basic health units, rural health centers as well as various other spots to vaccinate the children with the anti-polio drops, he added.

