Seven Dengue Patients Under Treatment In Allied Hospital Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 08:53 PM

Seven dengue patients under treatment in Allied Hospital Faisalabad

Seven dengue patients are under treatment in the Isolation Ward of the Allied Hospital

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Seven dengue patients are under treatment in the Isolation Ward of the Allied Hospital.

Talking to APP here Wednesday, Incharge Isolation Ward Allied Hospital Dr Masooma Sardar said the best treatment facilities were being provided to dengue patients.

She added that the condition of patients was stable.

She said three patients namely Nazia, Shazia and Umair Khalid were brought from Rawalpindi to the Allied Hospital.

