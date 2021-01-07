Seven more corona patients die in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Seven more patients died of the COVID-19 in the city while 78 people tested positive during the last two days.

According to the health department spokesperson, the number of deaths had reached 344 since March this year.

He said 1,907 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector laboratories during the same period.

He said total active cases in Faisalabad were 362 while 6,660 patients had so far been recovered.

He said 550 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 85 at the DHQ Hospital forthe COVID-19 patients, adding that 109 patients, including 34 confirmed, were under treatment atthe Allied Hospital while 37, including two confirmed, had been admitted to the DHQ Hospital.