UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven More Covid-19 Cases Detected In Bajaur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 04:52 PM

Seven more Covid-19 cases detected in Bajaur

Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Muhammad Fayaz Khan Shearpao has said that seven more coronavirus cases has been reported in last 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Muhammad Fayaz Khan Shearpao has said that seven more coronavirus cases has been reported in last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Deputy Commissioner said that second wave of Covid-19 has started in Bajaur District.

He called upon people to observe coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to stop spread of infectious disease.

He said that strict action would be taken against violators of coronavirus SOPs. Deputy Commissioner said that SOPs issued by the provincial government after start of second wavewould be implemented in letter and spirit to curtail spread of infectious virus and protect precious human lives.

Related Topics

Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chinese ambassador calls on Army Chief  Gen Qamar ..

14 seconds ago

Al Bowardi, Cypriot Defence Minister discuss joint ..

11 minutes ago

106th death anniversary of Imam Bibi observed

3 minutes ago

AIOU announces assignments submission schedule

3 minutes ago

ITP constitutes special squads to check noise poll ..

3 minutes ago

Oslo refuses another Norwegian Air bailout

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.