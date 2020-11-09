Seven more Covid-19 cases detected in Bajaur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bajaur, Muhammad Fayaz Khan Shearpao has said that seven more coronavirus cases has been reported in last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Deputy Commissioner said that second wave of Covid-19 has started in Bajaur District.

He called upon people to observe coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to stop spread of infectious disease.

He said that strict action would be taken against violators of coronavirus SOPs. Deputy Commissioner said that SOPs issued by the provincial government after start of second wavewould be implemented in letter and spirit to curtail spread of infectious virus and protect precious human lives.