Seven more diagnosed with deadly coronavirus in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Seven more patients were tested positive for the fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with two belonging to the Potohar town, while one of each case has arrived from Gujar Khan, Kahutta, Kallar Syeda, Taxila and Islamabad.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management center on Saturday,28 coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to five city facilities, including 13 in Fauji foundation hospital, nine in Institute of Urology, four in Benazir Bhutto, and one in Bilal and Attock hospitals each.

The report updated that two patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 11 stable and 15 on oxygen support.

The report updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,392 samples were collected, out of which 1,385 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.50 per cent.