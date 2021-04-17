UrduPoint.com
Seven More Patients Die Of COVID At Nishtar Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 01:18 PM

Seven more patients die of COVID at Nishtar Hospital

Another seven including three women out of total 186 patients lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hospital within last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Another seven including three women out of total 186 patients lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hospital within last 24 hours.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said on Saturday that Maqbool (70) r/o Khanewal; Nadra Bibi (50) r/o Multan; Ejaz (42) Multan; Javed (46) Multan; Afzal (45) Multan; Rehana Bibi (48) Multan and Saira Bibi (63) Multan died of the pandemic here.

He informed that a total of 71 patients were detected as positive of COVID-19; while 65 held suspected.

At least 50 patients were declared as negative and would likely to be discharged from the hospital, he concluded.

