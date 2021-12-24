UrduPoint.com

Seven More Tested Positive Of COVID-19 In RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as seven more patients were tested positive of the fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with three belonging to the Rawal town, two from Gujar Khan, while one of each case has arrived from Kotli Sattian and Potohar town.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Friday,18 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to three city facilities, including 11 in the Institute of Urology, four in Benazir Bhutto and three in Fauji Foundation Hospital. The report updated that two patients were on ventilators in critical condition, six stable and one on oxygen support.

Around 4,273,758 people, including 44,541 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease out of the total eligible population of 4,225,634 in the district," it informed.

District Health Authority added that 38,200 patients had been discharged after recovery out of the 39,514 tested positive so far, adding 92 were quarantined, including 74 at homes and 18 in the isolation centres.

The report updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,686 samples were collected, out of which 1,679 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.42 per cent.

