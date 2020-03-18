Seven Quarantine Centers, 13 Isolation Wards Set Up In Khanewal
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 03:03 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as seven quarantine centers with13 isolation wards were set up across the district, official from DC office informed Wednesday.
A central control room was established at office of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Akhtar who would act as in-charge of the premises.
Over 30 officials were deputed at control room who would perform duty shift-wise from morning 8 am to night 10 p.m.
A handout issued from DC office insisted citizens as they don't adhere to rumors as none of Corona case was surfaced in the district so far. It was said that pre-cautionary measures to contain emerging of virus was in full swing, however locals must continue to adopting given safety measures on their own.