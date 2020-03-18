UrduPoint.com
Seven Quarantine Centers, 13 Isolation Wards Set Up In Khanewal

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 03:03 PM

Seven quarantine centers, 13 isolation wards set up in Khanewal

As many as seven quarantine centers with13 isolation wards were set up across the district, official from DC office informed Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as seven quarantine centers with13 isolation wards were set up across the district, official from DC office informed Wednesday.

A central control room was established at office of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Akhtar who would act as in-charge of the premises.

Over 30 officials were deputed at control room who would perform duty shift-wise from morning 8 am to night 10 p.m.

A handout issued from DC office insisted citizens as they don't adhere to rumors as none of Corona case was surfaced in the district so far. It was said that pre-cautionary measures to contain emerging of virus was in full swing, however locals must continue to adopting given safety measures on their own.

